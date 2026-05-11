Cole Fans Eight as Somerset Splits Series in Reading

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Gerrit Cole pitching for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Gerrit Cole pitching for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell 6-1 to the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday night in the series finale. The Patriots have now split both of their series with Reading to start the season.

With 10 strikeouts, Somerset's pitching staff notched double-digit strikeouts for the fourth consecutive game. Somerset's 11.0 SO/9 ranks second in the Eastern League and in Double-A.

With two doubles, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 33 games this season. Somerset's 33-game XBH streak is tied for the longest in Double-A and is tied for the second-longest in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset's 68 hits in the series were the fourth-most in franchise history.

RHP Gerrit Cole (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) pitched in the fifth rehab start of his MLB rehab assignment.

Cole's 77 pitches and eight strikeouts marked season-highs during his rehab assignment. He retired 10 consecutive batters across the second through fifth innings. The stretch included four straight punchouts in the third and fourth frames. Through five rehab appearances between Somerset and Hudson Valley, Cole has a 1.01 WHIP, 22 strikeouts and 2 BB in 23.2 IP. He's thrown 73.8% of his pitches for strikes. In three rehab starts with Somerset this season, Cole has a .80 WHIP, .185 BAA alongside 14 strikeouts in 15.0 IP. Across five rehab outings with Somerset dating back to 2024, Cole has a 3.52 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 0.171 BAA with 23 strikeouts in 23 IP.

RHP Chase Chaney (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K) made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season. Chaney leads all Somerset pitchers with 30.1 IP this season, which ranks ninth in the Eastern League.

CF Jace Avina (1-for-4) brought his on-base streak to a season-high 11 games with a leadoff single in the first inning. The 11-game on- base streak is the sixth-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During the streak, Avina is slashing .314/.352/.706 with five HR and 14 RBI. He's raised his slash line to .155/.242/.310 to .227/.290/.521 in that span.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to six games with a leadoff single in the fourth inning. During the hit streak, Martin is 10-for-28 (.357 AVG) with three HR and five RBI. Martin's 32 hits this season rank sixth among all Yankees minor leaguers.

2B Duncan Pastore (2-for-3, 2 2B) notched his second career multi-XBH game and first since a two-double day 4/27/25 at Asheville. Through four games with Somerset this season, Pastore is 5-for-11, two doubles and two multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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