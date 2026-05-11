Early Runs Sink New Hampshire in Portland Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - Home runs from Victor Arias and Jace Bohrofen were not enough for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-11) in a 12-4 Sunday loss against the Portland Sea Dogs (14-18) at Delta Dental Park. Arias' home run was his first with Fisher Cats in 2026.

New Hampshire RHP Jackson Wentworth (L, 1-3) was tagged for five runs in three innings in the loss. He walked four, allowed two hits, and struck out two. Portland righty Anthony Eyanson completed four innings in his Double-A debut. The newcomer allowed an earned run on three hits and struck out four. Reliever Jedixson Paez (W, 1-0) secured his first win behind three innings out of the bullpen. The Fisher Cats scored three runs off the righty on four hits.

Today's top takeaways:

Victor Arias crushed his first home run of the season. Jace Bohrofen's tenth home runs ties him with Sean Keys for the team lead. Nick Goodwin reached base twice in the loss (walk, double).

Portland struck first in the series finale. After loading up the bases, first baseman Brooks Brannon walked in the first run of the game. Designated hitter Miguel Bleis bounced into a fielder's choice which allowed right fielder Will Turner to scamper home. Second baseman Tyler McDonough followed with a RBI groundout and made it 3-0.

New Hampshire answered in the top of the second as Arias (1) walloped his first home run which made it 3-1.

Portland plated a pair in the bottom of the third. With one on and one out, Brannon (5) clubbed a two-run blast and extended the Sea Dogs lead.

The Fisher Cats cut into their deficit in the sixth. With a runner at second and two outs, Bohrofen (10) hammered a two-run home run over the batter's eye and made it 5-3.

Portland outscored the Cats 7-1 from the bottom of the sixth to the final out. The Sea Dogs scored five in the sixth on doubles from shortstop Franklin Arias, catcher Nate Baez, and Brannon.

New Hampshire scored a run in the top of the seventh, but Portland added two in the bottom of the inning. The Cats did not score in the eighth or ninth and fell in the finale, 12-4.

Following a day off, The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a two-week homestand, as the Reading Fightin Phils and the Hartford Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium for the first time.

Friday, May 15 is Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Night, the second of seven different heritage nights in 2026. Fans can stick around after the game for Atlas Fireworks. Saturday, May 16 is another Space Potatoes game and on Sunday, May 17, kids can run the bases following the final out. Next week also features "Mental Health Awareness Night" on May 14, presented by Anthem Health Plans.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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