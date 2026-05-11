Arias, Brannon Collect Four Hits Each in 12-4 Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-18) ended their series strong with a 12-4 win against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-11) on Sunday, at Delta Dental Park, which promoted Breast Cancer awareness and celebrated Mother's Day.

Brooks Brannon (4-for-4) hit his third home run of the series, along with two doubles and a single, driving in five runs. Franklin Arias had a four-hit day of his own with two doubles, two singles, and two RBI for his 12th multi-hit game of the season, while also scoring three runs.

RHP Anthony Eyanson made his Double-A debut, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Sea Dogs had a season-high thirteen hits.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Brooks Brannon walked with the bases loaded, scoring Arias. Miguel Bleis batted in a run on a fielder's choice, and Tyler McDonough added a sacrifice hit, bringing the Sea Dogs' lead to 3-0 on just one hit.

New Hampshire brought a run across in the top of the second, before Brannon added to the Sea Dogs lead with a two-run home run, his third in the last two games.

With the Sea Dogs leading, New Hampshire's Jace Bohrofen hit a two-run home run to drag the Fisher Cats' within two, 5-3, before Portland pulled away for good.

The Sea Dogs put up a five-run sixth inning, with RBI doubles from Arias, Baez, and Brannon, extending the lead to 10-3. Two more runs came around in the seventh inning as Arias recorded his fourth hit of the day, tying a career high. Arias was brought home himself on a Turner RBI double, the Sea Dogs' sixth double of the day.

RHP Michael Sansone, recently reassigned to Portland after a stint at Triple-A Worcester, shut down the Fisher Cats in the eighth and ninth innings. Sansone allowed one hit with four strikeouts, including striking out the side in the ninth to end the game in triumphant fashion.

RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 5.87 ERA) earned the win in his longest outing of the season, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-3, 5.61 ERA), New Hampshire's starter, shouldered the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on two hits and four walks, including Brannon's home run.

The Sea Dogs next go on the road to Hartford where they will face the Yard Goats for the second time this season. Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm, with starting pitchers yet to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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