Saturday's Sea Dogs Game Canceled

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at 1:00 PM, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets to the May 9 rained-out game may exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2026 Sea Dogs regular-season home game, based on availability.

For tickets and additional information, fans can visit Portland Sea Dogs online, call the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500, or email tickets@seadogs.com.

Promotional events scheduled for Saturday, including Paw Patrol, Most Improved Students, and Bark in the Park, will be rescheduled.

This is the Sea Dogs' second rainout at home this season.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will conclude the series on Sunday, May 10th at 1:00 PM.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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