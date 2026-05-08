Sea Dogs Swept in Doubleheader by Fisher Cats

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-10) swept a twinbill from the Portland Sea Dogs (13-17) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The Fisher Cats took Game 1 4-2, while the second game took ten innings to decide, with the Fisher Cats prevailing 7-5.

Will Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run first inning for the Sea Dogs to start Game 2.

New Hampshire responded with two runs in the second inning and tied the game in the fifth inning on Arjun Nimmala single up the middle, scoring Eddie Micheletti.

The game remained tied through the end of the seventh inning, sending the game into extra innings.

The two teams exchanged runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

New Hampshire broke through in the tenth inning with two runs on a Nick Goodwin sacrifice fly and Micheletti single.

Caden Rose (0-1) pitched three innings in relief for the Sea Dogs, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Aaron Munson (1-0) earned the win for the Fisher Cats, tossing three innings, allowing two runs (0 earned) and three hits.

Game 1

Fisher Cats second baseman Adrian Pinto connected for a two-run double, highlighting a three-run third inning off Portland starter Blake Wehunt.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs rallied for two runs, highlighted by an Abrham Liendo RBI single, but the rally fell short.

Marvin Alcantara and Brooks Brannon both collected two hits in the contest.

New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer (1-2) picked up the win, firing five shutout innings, holding the Sea Dogs to four hits. Conor Larkin (5) earned the save by striking out the final batter of the game.

Wehunt (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in three innings of work.

The series resumes on Friday night at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park. RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 4.56 ERA) gets the start for Portland. He will be opposed by LHP Austin Cates (NR).







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.