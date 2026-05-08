Baysox Rally Late, Claim 4-3 Win over Curve

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, MD .- The Chesapeake Baysox rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth and earned a 4-3 win over the Curve on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona and Chesapeake traded runs in the first five innings before Titus Dumitru drove in Jack Brannigan with a sacrifice fly to center and take a 3-2 lead for the Curve. After three scoreless frames of relief from Jarod Bayless, the Baysox worked three straight walks against Jaden Woods to start the eighth. Landon Tomkins entered for the Curve and induced a groundball to third that was mishandled and allowed the tying run to score. Tomkins then induced a potential inning-ending double play, however, Brannigan's throw from second base to first got away and allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Nick Dombkowski tossed four innings and allowed just one earned run, two total, in his return to Altoona. Dombkowski struck out the first two batters he faced, which included rehabbing Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday. Holliday went 0-for-3 against the Curve. Dombkowski struck out five and walked just one batter on 72 pitches, 40 strikes.

Offensively, Brannigan and Lonnie White Jr. each had two hits. Javier Rivas recorded Altoona's first run of the game with a run-scoring double in the third inning. Keiner Delgado extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a double in the fifth inning.

Altoona continues their series with the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Khristian Curtis is slated to start for the Curve with Chesapeake's starter to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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