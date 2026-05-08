Senators Drop Third Straight, Lose to SeaWolves 4-2

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators dropped Thursday night's game with the SeaWolves, 4-2, losing their third-straight game for the first time this season. Conversely, the SeaWolves have now won their eighth in a row.

Harrisburg lost a strong start from LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (L, 0-1). The lefty allowed two runs on two Peyton Graham solo homers. Ogasawara walked none and struck out eight in six innings of work.

After the SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the second off Graham's first homer, OF Sam Petersen led off the bottom of the frame with a solo home run of his own, his fifth homer of the season.

Graham's second long ball came in the fourth. Later, in the seventh, E.J. Exposito hit an opposite-field home run to stretch the lead to 3-1.

The Sens grabbed a run back in the bottom of the seventh on OF Leandro Pineda 's two-out opposite-field double.

Erie plated another run in the eighth to lead 4-2.

Each RHP s Sandy Gaston and Luke Young allowed a run in an inning of work. RHP Erick Mejia worked a scoreless ninth with help from an inning-ending double play.

The Senators managed six hits in the loss, stranding ten men on base throughout the game and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Harrisburg looks to snap the losing streak tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham, reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, is slated to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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