Squirrels Hold off 'Ducks for Third Straight Win

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels held off the Akron RubberDucks for a 5-4 win on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (23-6) improved to 14-1 at home this season and have won the first three games of the series against the RubberDucks (16-14).

Diego Velasquez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second against Akron starter Matt Wilkinson (Loss, 1-2) for a 1-0 Richmond lead. The RubberDucks tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Ralphy Velazquez.

Charlie Szykowny singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth before Akron answered in the top of the fifth with a solo homer by Cameron Barstad to even the score, 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Parks Harber hit a two-out single to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-2.

Richmond added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Bo Davidson hit drove an RBI single before scoring on a two-out single by Adrian Sugastey, stretching the lead to 5-2.

Akron scored a pair of runs in the ninth on two-out singles by Alex Mooney and Velazquez to pull within a run, but Carmeron Pferrer (Save, 1) stranded two runners on base to end the game.

Reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Darien Smith allowed a season-high two runs over 4.2 innings and struck out six.

Dale Stanovich (Win, 1-0) made his Richmond debut and struck out four batters over 1.1 innings. Manuel Mercedes and Dylan Hecht each threw a scoreless inning.

The series continues on Friday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-0, 2.53) will pitch for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Justin Campbell, who will make his Double-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

It will be a Fauxback Friday presented by New Kent Winery. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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