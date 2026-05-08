Binghamton's Late Comeback Halted by Hartford

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' (11-19) late comeback is held off by the Hartford Yard Goats (13-16) from Mirabito Stadium as the Yard Goats hold on for a 5-3 victory.

Hartford's offense exploded in the top of the seventh inning for three runs behind a two-run home run from center fielder GJ Hill, which was his first of the year. All three runs were off of Binghamton right-hander Kevin Gowdy, who pitched one-third of an inning in relief.

Right-hander Jordan Geber tallied his best start of the season for Binghamton, tossing a season-high 5.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out three and not walking one batter.

In the top of the third inning, Hartford tied the game at 1-1 off a first-pitch home run from left fielder Zach Kokoska, who led off the inning.

Kokoska highlighted Hartford's fifth inning when they took a 2-1 lead as he ripped an RBI double after first baseman Conner Capel led off the inning with a double and later scored.

Binghamton struck first in the bottom half of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead in an inning that was energized by left fielder Chris Suero. He led off the frame with a walk and then stole second. Suero would later steal third and score off a throwing error from Hartford catcher Bryant Betancourt.

The Rumble Ponies made the score 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning as Suero delivered a sacrifice fly RBI to score shortstop Wyatt Young.

Young began the inning with a single and advanced to third base as Hartford second baseman Roc Riggio surrendered a throwing error on a ground ball from second baseman Diego Mosquera. Young has now extended his hit streak to three games.

In the eighth inning, the Rumble Ponies scored their third run, as Matt Rudick delivered an RBI double to score TT Bowens, who worked a two-out walk. Rudick advanced to third base on a throwing error from Capel in left field.

Hartford right-hander Eiberson Castellano (2-2) got the start and surrendered just one run over 5.0 innings on the mound. Right-hander Cade Denton got the hold, tossing 2.0 innings with one run, but it wasn't earned. Right-hander Fidel Ulloa (2) shut the door for the save, striking out five batters over 2.0 innings and just allowing one earned run.

Binghamton's left-hander Jefry Yan threw a perfect 1.2 innings in relief, and right-hander Felix Cepeda made his Binghamton season debut, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Binghamton is 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position over the last two games, and they trail 2-1 in the six-game series with the Yard Goats.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Friday night in Binghamton, New York, from Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is at 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jordan Geber set a season high for innings pitched (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Chris Suero (0-for-2, R, RBI, BB, HBP, 2 SB)...Matt Rudick (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB)...Nick Lorusso tallies his fourth multi-hit game (2-for-4)...Jefry Yan (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Felix Cepeda made his Binghamton debut (1.0, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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