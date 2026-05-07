Jackson Holliday to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Baysox

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Chesapeake Baysox announced today that Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is scheduled to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Chesapeake.

Holliday is set to suit up for the Baysox for the first time since 2023, when he initially joined the Baysox as the top prospect in baseball. The top overall draft pick in 2022, Holliday made his Double-A debut on July 14, 2023. Holliday was the first 19-year-old to take the field for the Baysox since Manny Machado in 2012. He hit .338 in 36 Double-A contests with a .928 OPS and was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on September 5, 2023.

Holliday became the 218th former Baysox player to play in the big leagues when he made his major league debut for the Orioles on April 10, 2024. This past season, he hit .242 in 149 games with Baltimore, hitting 17 home runs with 55 RBI, while finishing as a finalist in the American League fan vote at second base for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Holliday underwent successful surgery to remove a fractured right hamate bone in February. Since then, he has appeared in 12 games with Triple-A Norfolk and two with High-A Frederick while on rehab assignment. He is scheduled to join the Baysox this week during their series with the Altoona Curve at Prince George's Stadium.

The Baysox are set to continue their six-game series with the Curve on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The series continues through the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

Jackson Holliday to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Baysox - Chesapeake Baysox

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