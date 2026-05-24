O'Ferrall Homers Late, Baysox Fall in Series Finale with Patriots

Published on May 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles dropped the series finale to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 5-2 final Sunday.

Chesapeake (17-27) had a late comeback effort on a seventh-inning two-run home run by Griff O'Ferrall. Trailing by three, Baysox had the game-tying run scheduled to bat in the ninth inning but were retired in order by Somerset's Michael Arias (S, 1).

The Patriots took an early lead against the Baysox and lefty starter Luis De León (L, 1-3). Somerset took its lead on a Jace Avina two-run single in the second inning, the only couple runs De León gave up.

De León, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect, pitched four innings of two run-baseball, conceding four hits and tying a season-high with six strikeouts. De León struck out the first five outs he earned.

Somerset doubled its lead to 4-0 for righty starter Chase Chaney (W, 2-2) in the fifth on a Garrett Martin two-run home run. Chaney earned a quality start by pitching six scoreless innings.

The Baysox nearly worked through a bases loaded, one out jam an inning later. After a Chesapeake error, Martin beat out a fielder's choice that was almost a sixth inning-ending double play, making it 5-0 Somerset.

O'Ferrall's big fly brought the Baysox back within striking range in the seventh inning. After a Frederick Bencosme double, O'Ferrall's third home run of the season had Chesapeake within a 5-2 deficit.

The score held to the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to Baysox relievers Michael Caldon and Daniel Lloyd. The right-handers combined to pitch three scoreless innings across the seventh through ninth frames.

Chesapeake will now travel to Erie to open a six-game series with the Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The series begins on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 2, when Chesapeake opens its third six-game series against Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2026

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