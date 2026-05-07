Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 7 vs Erie

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie SeaWolves (15-14) @ Harrisburg Senators (16-12)

Game #29

Thursday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Sean Hunley (0-2) vs LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the third game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in about a month for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, June 16 to close first-half play.

LAST GAME: For the second-straight game, the Senators led the SeaWolves 4-3 after six innings but lost. Yesterday, Erie scored ten runs across the final three innings win 13-4. Harrisburg scored first two in the first with RBIs from OFs Leandro Pineda and Sam Petersen. Both men drove in a run later in the game, Petersen with a triple in the fifth and Pineda with a sac fly in the seventh. Petersen went four-for-five with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs. INF Cayden Wallace also hit his team-leading seventh homer of the season. INF Seaver King went three-for-five with a triple, two doubles, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. The Senators committed three errors in the loss that contributed to six unearned runs. The SeaWolves have batted around in the eighth of both games played.

SCORING BIG: The Senators have already scored double-digit runs in a game six times this season, including 13 runs in three different games. Harrisburg scored ten-or-more runs in seven games in all of 2025. Through the first 27 games, the Sens have scored nearly one-and-a-half runs per game more this year than last.

TRENDING: Over his last ten games, INF Seaver King is 17-for-44 (.386) with eight two home runs, two triples, six doubles, four RBIs and ten runs scored. OF Johnathon Thomas is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits, five RBIs and six runs scored. Over the last three games, OF Sam Petersen is 7-for-13 with a triple, four doubles, six RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

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Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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