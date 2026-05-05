Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 5 vs Erie
Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Erie SeaWolves (13-14) @ Harrisburg Senators (16-10)
Game #27
Tuesday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field
RH Luke Taggart (0-0) vs RH Davian Garcia (1-3)
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the first game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in about a month for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, June 16 to close first-half play.
LAST GAME: The Senators mounted a historic comeback Sunday afternoon to beat the RubberDucks 13-11. Akron led 11-0 after just two innings, but Harrisburg scored two in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to rally for the win. It's the biggest comeback win in the Senators' modern era. Six different players reached base at least three times in the game. Four players- C Max Romero Jr., INF Seaver King, INF Cayden Wallace and OF Sam Petersen -had three hits in the win. Romero homered twice and drove in four, King finished a triple shy of the cycle, Petersen doubled twice and drove in four. Petersen's three-RBI double in the seventh put the Sens in front. After the second inning, the Harrisburg bullpen combined for seven scoreless frames, allowing only one hit in that time.
SCORING BIG: The Senators have already scored double-digit runs in a game six times this season, including 13 runs in three different games. Harrisburg scored ten-or-more runs in seven games in all of 2025.
LISTEN LIVE
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