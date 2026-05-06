Franklin Arias Named Eastern League Player of the Month
Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs shortstop Franklin Arias has been named Eastern League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball. Arias is currently ranked as the Boston Red Sox No. 2 overall prospect and No. 25 in the Top 100 Prospects List in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com.
Arias batted .375/.432/.764 and led the league in total bases (55), slugging percentage (.764) and OPS (1.196). He finished second in average (.375), third in home runs (eight), fourth in hits (27) and fifth in RBI (20) in April. He blasted seven home runs in nine games from April 14th-April 25th.
He recorded 10 multi-hit games and homered in three straight games twice (April 14-17 and April 21-23). Arias collected seven multi-RBI games including a season-high three RBI on April 8th vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
On April 25th, Arias capped off his impressive month with a pinch-hit, walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. He has already matched his home run total of 2025 (8) in just his first 22 games of the year.
Arias is the 19th Sea Dog to earn the distinction in franchise history and is the first since Blaze Jordan in May of 2025.
Arias, 20, was signed by Boston as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.
Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Whitman, Bullpen Blank 'Ducks to Open Series - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Drop Series Opener with SeaWolves, Lose 10-4 - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Push Win Streak to Sixth with Six-Run Eighth Inning - Erie SeaWolves
- Parker Clubs Clutch Homer, McElvain Twirls Gem in Portland Opener - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Berg's Bloop Pushes Curve to 4-3 Win - Altoona Curve
- Baez, Garcia Homer in 3-2 Loss to New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Franklin Arias Named Eastern League Player of the Month - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 5 vs Erie - Harrisburg Senators
- Smith Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Luciano and Hardman Stay Hot, Reading's Late Rally too much in 14-12 Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Fightin Phils Topple Patriots 14-12 Behind Miraculous Comeback - Reading Fightin Phils
- May 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.