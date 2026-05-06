Franklin Arias Named Eastern League Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs shortstop Franklin Arias has been named Eastern League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball. Arias is currently ranked as the Boston Red Sox No. 2 overall prospect and No. 25 in the Top 100 Prospects List in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com.

Arias batted .375/.432/.764 and led the league in total bases (55), slugging percentage (.764) and OPS (1.196). He finished second in average (.375), third in home runs (eight), fourth in hits (27) and fifth in RBI (20) in April. He blasted seven home runs in nine games from April 14th-April 25th.

He recorded 10 multi-hit games and homered in three straight games twice (April 14-17 and April 21-23). Arias collected seven multi-RBI games including a season-high three RBI on April 8th vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

On April 25th, Arias capped off his impressive month with a pinch-hit, walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. He has already matched his home run total of 2025 (8) in just his first 22 games of the year.

Arias is the 19th Sea Dog to earn the distinction in franchise history and is the first since Blaze Jordan in May of 2025.

Arias, 20, was signed by Boston as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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