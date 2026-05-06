SeaWolves Push Win Streak to Sixth with Six-Run Eighth Inning

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves earned their sixth-straight win with a 10-4 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth affair through the first few innings but a six-run eighth inning broke the game wide open for the SeaWolves in the series-opening victory.

Reigning Eastern League Player of the Week John Peck got the Erie offense started in the second with a leadoff double to spark a two-run inning for the Howlers. The SeaWolves added another in the third to retake the lead after Harrisburg plated a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the second.

Duque Hebbert entered in the fourth inning for his 2026 SeaWolves debut and after surrendering a two-run home run to the first batter he faced, retired the next eight batters to wrap up his outing.

Brett Callahan launched a game-tying home run in the seventh inning to even the score at four before the Erie offense exploded to break the game open in the eighth inning highlighted by a double from Justice Bigbie and a 2-RBI single from Peck to cap off the inning.

Tyler Owens and Trevin Michael combined to pitch the final three innings to keep the Senators at four runs on the night and secure the Erie victory.

Tomorrow's game is an 11 AM start for the SeaWolves with Lael Lockhart taking the mound for his second start with Erie this season after hurling 5.1 scoreless innings last week against Chesapeake.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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