Yard Goats Slam Rumble Ponies 10-2

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Binghamton, New York - Yard Goats outfielder Benny Montgomery cranked a grand slam home run in the first inning, and Hartford scored four times in each of the first two innings and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by the score of 10-2 on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Montgomery homered for the second straight game and connected on the Yard Goats first grand slam this season. Aiden Longwell highlighted the four-run second inning with a two-run homer. Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton allowed only one unearned run in 5.2 innings and earned his second win. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats loaded the bases in the first inning against Mets prospect Will Watson on two walks and a single. Benny Montgomery followed by smashing a grand slam home run over the right field fence to give the Yard Goats a 4-0 lead. After allowing a single to Bryan Betancourt and throwing 37 pitches, Watson was lifted from the game. Tanner Witt finished the first inning for the Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats added four more runs in the second inning on an RBI single by Andy Perez, an RBI double by Roc Riggio, and a two-run homer by Aiden Longwell to make it an 8-0 game.

Hartford starter Konner Eaton faced just one above the minimum through four innings, retiring the side in order in the first, third and fourth innings. After allowing a leadoff walk in the fifth, New London, CT native TT Bowens scored on a dropped flyball that should have ended the inning. Eaton did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings and left with a 10-1 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series in Binghamton, New York on Wednesday night (6:07 PM). LHP Sam Weatherly will make his first start of the season for the Yard Goats and RHP Joander Suarez will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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