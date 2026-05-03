GJ Hill Records Two Hits in Yard Goats Loss

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - GJ Hill recorded a pair of hits but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 5-3 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Reading scored a run in each of the first three innings as the Fightin Phils led 4-0 through five. Hartford scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Reading lead to one. Reading added an insurance run in the top of the ninth as the Yard Goats trailed 5-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth. The Yard Goats brought the potential game tying run to the plate after GJ Hill doubled with two outs, but could not capitalize as Fightin Phils reliever Alex McFarlane secured the third straight Reading win by earning his second save of the season.

Reading opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Bryan Rincon hit his fourth home run of the season off Yard Goats starter Jake Brooks, giving the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Austin Murr hit an RBI-double, extending Reading's lead to 2-0.

Aaron Escobar hit an RBI-single for Reading in the top of the top of the second, making the score 3-0.

The Fightin Phils added a run in the top of the third when Dylan Campbell hit an RBI-double, making it a 4-0 ballgame.

Hartford got on the board by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth off Reading starter Luke Russo. RBI-singles from Roc Riggio and Benny Montgomery made the score 3-2, before a bases loaded walk allowed Riggio to score and cut the Reading lead to 4-3.

Reading added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Nikau Pauaka-Grego scored from third on a balk, extending the Fightin Phils lead to 5-3.

The Yard Goats conclude their six game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. Intergalactic weekend concludes with Star Wars Day featuring kids run the bases postgame!! RHP Connor Staine takes the mound for the Yard Goats against LHP Adam Seminaris who will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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