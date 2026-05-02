Late Homer Not Enough as Chesapeake Falls in Erie on Saturday Afternoon

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - After a flurry of early scoring turned into a battle of the bullpens, the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, narrowly fell to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 5-4 final.

The two teams exchanged blows in the early stages. Erie loaded the bases with one out via a trio of walks from Chesapeake left-handed starter Juan Rojas, who was making his Double-A debut on Saturday. Rojas conceded a run on a wild pitch but struck out three batters in his only inning of work. In a 40-pitch frame, Rojas allowed just one run and stranded the bases loaded.

Chesapeake (11-14) answered by scoring three in the top of the second, including the first of two RBI on the day from Frederick Bencosme. Back-to-back doubles - first from Griff O'Ferrall and then Tavian Josenberger - tied the score. Josenberger advanced to third on a Carter Young single and scored on a Bencosme fielder's choice on a play at the plate against a drawn-in infield. Alfredo Velásquez scored the third run of the inning on a successful sacrifice bunt.

The Baysox bullpen bridged the final eight innings on Saturday, with the SeaWolves chipping away for a run in each of the next three frames. Erie's Andrew Jenkins and Brett Callahan both went deep in consecutive innings with solo shots to knot the score at three, before a fourth-inning RBI single from Peyton Graham made it 4-3 SeaWolves. The latter two runs scored on the watch of left-hander Micah Ashman (L, 1-1) who covered two frames from Chesapeake.

The scoring stalled for a while from there. Left-hander Eric Torres (1.2 IP) and right-hander Daniel Lloyd (1.1 IP) posted scoreless outings for the Baysox. SeaWolves right-hander Dariel Fregio (W, 1-1) steadied the waters with three scoreless on the other side.

An eighth inning run came home for Erie on a fielder's choice RBI against right-hander Tyson Neighbors. That insurance run proved important when Bencosme led off the top of the ninth inning with his fourth long ball of the season - a solo shot to make it a one-run frame.

Bencosme's two RBI on Saturday extend his team-leading tally to 19 on the season - Eighth-most in the Eastern League.

Despite giving up the homer, SeaWolves right-hander Woo-Suk Go (S, 1) recorded three-consecutive strikeouts to end the Baysox comeback bid and secure a series win on the week for Erie.

The Baysox will wrap up the six-game series with the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Evan Yates (1-1, 6.75 ERA) is set to start for Chesapeake, opposite right-hander Kenny Serwa (1-4, 8.68 ERA) for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm ET from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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