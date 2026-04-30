Baysox Fall to SeaWolves on Dreary Wednesday Night

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a Wednesday night decision to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, 7-3.

Chesapeake (11-11) fell behind early, on a chilly night at UPMC Park with a consistent drizzle falling for most of the evening. In the bottom of the first, Erie's Seth Stephenson reached on an error, before swiping second, and scoring directly on a check swing, broken bat dribbler up the first base line that left home plate vacant. Later in the frame, left-handed starter Luis De León surrendered a two-run homer to the SeaWolves' John Peck to make it an early 3-0 deficit.

It was the first home run given up by De León since August 2, 2024, when he was still a member of then-High-A Aberdeen. It snapped a streak of 119-consecutive innings without allowing a homer, including 32-consecutive innings to begin his Baysox career.

Erie was not done with the long ball there, as Izaac Pacheco added a solo homer in the fourth. A double later in the frame brought home a fifth run and led to De León's (L, 1-2) exit after three and one-third innings, with five runs (four earned) allowed on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

The Baysox managed just one run in five frames off SeaWolves left-handed starter Carlos Peña (W, 3-1) on Wednesday. Adam Retzbach doubled for the first Chesapeake hit of the game to lead off the fifth, later advancing to third on a grounder and being awarded home when a ball in the dirt got lodged in the catcher's gear of Erie's Thayron Liranzo.

Chesapeake's bullpen provided some strong work on Wednesday. Left-hander Micah Ashman retired all five hitters faced with three strikeouts, lowering his season ERA down to 1.32. Right-hander Yaqui Rivera struck out the side in a perfect inning of work as well.

Erie capitalized on a pair of errors in the bottom of the eighth to plate two additional runs. The Baysox added a pair of late runs in the top of the ninth. Ethan Anderson doubled to lead off the frame and scored on a Thomas Sosa groundout. Aron Estrada launched a late solo homer an estimated 389 feet out to right field. It was Estrada's second-consecutive game with a long ball and the second time in his Baysox career that he's homered in back-to-back games, after homering in each of his first two Double-A games last season on July 29 and 30 against New Hampshire. It's the third time in Estrada's pro career that he's homered in consecutive games.

The Baysox split the first two with the SeaWolves this week. The six-game series is set to continue Thusday night. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (0-0, 3.18 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake, opposite of left-hander Lael Lockhart (AAA: 1-1, 4.98 ERA) for Erie. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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