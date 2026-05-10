Yates Allows No Hits Through Five, But Baysox Fall on Saturday Night

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 7-1 final on Saturday night.

The game began in a promising fashion for the Baysox (14-17), as right-handed starter Evan Yates stole the show through the first five frames on Saturday. Yates began his outing with five hitless innings, with just one walk allowed. The right-hander struck out five batters and induced seven ground ball outs.

Chesapeake notched an early run of support for Yates. With two outs in the third, Griff O'Ferrall laced a double to center field. O'Ferrall advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Maverick Handley single to make it 1-0 Chesapeake.

Yates yielded his first hit in the sixth - a one-out single. He was lifted after 80 pitches following the base knock for right-handed reliever Ben Vespi (L, 0-2). Altoona continued to turn the tides in the sixth inning, as the Curve struck for a pair of homers. With two outs, Callan Moss clubbed a go-ahead three-run shot. Two batters later, Omar Alfonzo hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to left. The pair of long balls gave the Curve a 5-1 edge.

Baysox bats were quieted by the Curve bullpen on Saturday. Altoona right-hander Landon Thompkins (W, 2-1) contributed two scoreless innings as three Curve relievers combined to keep the Baysox off the board.

Altoona tacked on two more homers in the ninth on solo shots from Jack Brannigan and Will Taylor to push the score to 7-1.

Heston Kjerstad played six innings in right field in the first game of his major league rehab assignment with the Baysox. Kjerstad hit an opposite-field single in the third off Altoona left-handed starter Connor Wietgrefe and finished 1-for-3 at the plate.

Tavian Josenberger reached base three times on Saturday, and Frederick Bencosme drew a ninth inning walk to extend his on-base streak to seven games.

The Baysox get another shot at a series win in the finale of the six-game set on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Luis De León (1-2, 6.26 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake against Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (0-2, 4.81 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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