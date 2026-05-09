Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - May 9 vs Erie

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Erie SeaWolves (17-14) @ Harrisburg Senators (16-14)

Game #31

Saturday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Kenny Serwa (1-4) vs LH Alex Clemmey (1-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) play the fifth game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in about a month for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, June 16 to close first-half play.

LAST GAME: The Senators lost to the SeaWolves 9-1 Friday night, extending their season-long losing streak to four games. Erie scored eight runs on 12 hits against RHP Kyle Luckham. The SeaWolves have scored 36 runs on 45 hits through the first four games of the series. Harrisburg managed only three hits in the loss, scoring their lone run on a passed ball in the fifth when C Kyle Hayes crossed the plate and made the game 8-1. Erie added a ninth run in the ninth. RHP Chance Huff tossed two scoreless innings in relief. LHP Jared Simpson allowed a run in 1.2 innings. RHP Thomas Schultz retired the lone batter he faced in the ninth. The 7,490 crowd at FNB Field is the biggest on the island so far this season.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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