Altoona Litters Forest with Long Balls in Saturday Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, MD .- After not recording a hit for the first five innings, Altoona capitalized on a five-run sixth frame and four total home runs on the night to defeat the Chesapeake Baysox, 7-1, on Saturday at Prince George's Stadium.

The Curve were no-hit for 5.1 innings by Chesapeake starter Evan Yates, who allowed a one-out single to Lonnie White Jr. in the sixth inning before exiting the contest. Ben Vespi entered in relief for the Baysox and allowed five runs in the frame, matching a season-high for runs scored in an inning by the Curve.

Callan Moss launched his second home run of the season, a three-run shot to give the Curve a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Omar Alfonzo homered to extend the lead to 5-1. It was Alfonzo's second home run of the season, and he finished the contest with two hits.

The Curve added two insurance runs in the ninth inning with two more solo blasts. Jack Brannigan stuck his third home run of the season to lead off the inning before Will Taylor smacked his third of the campaign later in the frame. Altoona has hit 33 home runs in 31 games this season, tied for the fourth most in the Eastern League. The home runs have come from 13 different players, the most in the Eastern League.

Curve pitching combined to strikeout 14 batters in the win. Connor Wietgrefe tossed four innings in the start, allowing one run on five hits with a season-high-matching six strikeouts. Landon Tomkins, Cy Nielson, and Emmanuel Chapman combined to toss five no-hit innings in relief.

Tomkins struck out a pair over two innings before Nielson tossed 2.1 scoreless with four strikeouts. Nielson has now tossed 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last eight appearances. Chapman stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning to close out the win with two strikeouts.

With the seven runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Sunday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona wraps up its series with the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. RHP Peyton Stumbo is slated to start for the Curve with Chesapeake sending LHP Luis De Leon to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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