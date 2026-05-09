Saturday's Game at Portland Canceled to Rain

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-10) and Portland Sea Dogs (13-18) from playing their Saturday game from Hadlock Field at Delta Dental Park, as the contest was canceled due to inclement weather. The canceled matchup will not be made up, and Sunday's game is slated for 1:00 PM.

New Hampshire has won four straight contests against Portland and secured their first series win on the road with a 15-13 final on Friday. The Fisher Cats went 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position, and Jace Bohrofen, Eddie Micheletti Jr., and Sean Keys smashed home runs in the slugfest. Arjun Nimmala tallied four hits in the win.

New Hampshire and Portland complete the series on Sunday, May 10, with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Starters for tomorrow are to be determined. Coverage begins at 12:40 on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a two-week homestand, as the Reading Fightin Phils and the Hartford Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium for the first time.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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