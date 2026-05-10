Reading Pitching Dominates in 5-1 Triumph over Somerset

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (15-16) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Somerset Patriots (15-17) by a score of 5-1. This was the lowest run total Reading held Somerset, who entered the game averaging 6.8 runs per game, to all year.

The Fightin Phils opened up the scoring for the second game in a row, as they notched a crooked number in the second inning. Dylan Campbell (5) clubbed a breaking ball over the left field wall, scoring Bryson Ware. This gave the R-Phils a 2-0 nod through a pair of frames.

Reading kept its foot on the gas pedal in the third inning, as Alex Binelas lined an RBI single to right field. Aroon Escobar scored on the play, and then a Garrett Martin throw that dribbled away from catcher Miguel Palma allowed Raylin Heredia to sprint the final 90 feet. The Fightin Phils held a 4-0 advantage through the first three stanzas.

The Patriots drew blood in the seventh inning, as a Manuel Palencia groundout plated Tyler Hardman. This made the score 4-1 heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Binelas gave the R-Phils insurance in the eighth, as he swatted his second RBI single of the night to plate Escobar. That would be all of the scoring, as the Fightin Phils snapped their three-game skid with their second win of the series.

Adam Seminaris (2-3) got the victory, as he became the first Fightins starter this series to shut out the Patriots bats. He tossed five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

Kyle Carr (2-4) took the loss, tossing six innings of four-run ball with five hits, allowing one walk with eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts tied a career-high for the Yankees' no. 11 prospect.

Binelas stood out for the Reading bats, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI this evening. He upped his batting average to .294 with the performance.

Hardman went 1-for-4 with the lone run on the evening for the Patriots.

Reading's pitching performance exterminated Somerset's 12-game multi-home run streak. They also held the Patriots bats to a single run on just four hits and one extra base hit.

With the win, the Fightins jump over Somerset for second place in the Eastern League-Northeast Standings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Chase Chaney for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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