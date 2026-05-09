Heston Kjerstad to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Baysox

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Chesapeake Baysox announced today that Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad is scheduled to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Chesapeake.

Kjerstad begins his rehab assignment with Chesapeake following a right hamstring injury back in March. Kjerstad notched a pair of doubles and two homers in 13 Grapefruit League contests this spring prior to the injury.

Kjerstad was drafted no. 2 overall by the Orioles in 2020 out of Arkansas. He made his Double-A debut for the Baysox on April 6, 2023 - Opening Night in Hartford. Kjerstad marked his first game at Double-A with a massive homer to center field for his first Double-A hit. He would go on to hit .310 with 24 extra-base hits, including 11 homers, in 46 games with the Baysox, prior to his promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on June 5. Kjerstad eventually became the 216th former Baysox player to make his major league debut later that season on September 15.

Kjerstad last appeared for the Baysox on a rehab assignment in 2024. He played four games with the Baysox in Erie in the team's final series of the 2024 season, going 4-for-13 at the plate with a double and three RBI.

Orioles' infielder Jackson Holliday began an MLB rehab assignment with the Baysox on Thursday. Holliday has appeared in two games with Chesapeake this week in the series against Altoona. Kjerstad will join the Baysox on Saturday as they wrap up their series with the Curve this weekend at Prince George's Stadium.

As one of baseball's premier farm systems, the Orioles bring an exciting pipeline of talent - and events like an MLB rehab assignment give fans a chance to be even more connected to the action and experience MLB talent up close.

Chesapeake and Altoona continue the six-game series on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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