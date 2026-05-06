Baysox Bested in Back-And-Forth Battle with Curve on Tuesday Night

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came up just short in a one-run loss Tuesday at the hands of the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 4-3 final.

Chesapeake (11-16) threatened in the ninth inning by advancing Aron Estrada as the game-tying run to third with just one out. Altoona left-hander Cy Nielson then induced a strikeout and groundout consecutively to hand the Baysox their sixth straight loss.

Altoona opened the scoring with a 2-0 lead after a couple second inning home runs off Chesapeake left-handed starter Luis De León. The Curve's Titus Dumitru led the frame off with a solo homer before Shawn Ross added a matching blast a few batters later. De León went three and two-thirds on Tuesday, with those two runs allowed. The left-hander fanned a season-high six.

Ethan Anderson had another spectacular night at the plate on Tuesday. Anderson registered his fifth three-hit game of the season.

As part of his night, Anderson found his second home run of the season on a third inning solo bomb that cut the Curve's early lead in half, 2-1.

Across his first 11 games this season at Prince George's Stadium, Anderson is 19-for-39 (.487) with both of his home runs and all six of his RBI coming in Bowie.

Chesapeake took a lead in the fifth inning on a Brandon Butterworth two-run home run, his fourth of the season, as part of a multi-hit night. Butterworth's bomb gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead. The homer was surrendered by right-hander Noah Murdock (W, 1-1) who allowed no further damage through two frames.

The Baysox advantage held into the seventh. Right-hander Carlos Tavera retired all four hitters faced out of the bullpen to help bridge the middle frames. The Curve came back in the seventh inning, though. After a pair of walks from right-hander Ben Vespi (L, 0-1), Altoona took the lead on a two-run triple from Derek Berg that made the score 4-3.

Nielson came in for the Curve in the ninth. Singles by Estrada and Frederick Bencosme put the tying and winning run on base, but Nielson (S, 2) walked the tight rope.

Chesapeake will look to snap its skid as the six-game series with Altoona continues Wednesday morning. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora will make his sixth start for the Baysox while the Curve counter with righty Po-Yu Chen. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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