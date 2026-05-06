Binghamton Dropped by Hartford in Series Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-18) fell in the opening game of the series against the Hartford Yard Goats (12-15) from Mirabito Stadium 10-2, behind a 15-hit night for the Yard Goats.

Hartford scored eight runs in the first two frames off of right-hander Will Watson, who pitched two-thirds of an inning and was replaced by right-hander Tanner Witt, who allowed four earned in his Rumble Ponies debut.

In the top half of the first, right fielder Benny Montgomery smashed a grand slam in a three-hit inning for the Yard Goats.

The second inning saw the first four Hartford hitters reach base. Shortstop Andy Perez slapped an RBI single, followed by a Roc Riggio RBI double to make it 6-0 Hartford. First baseman Aidan Longwell capped off the inning with a two-run blast to make it 8-0. It was his fourth home run in the last five games.

Hartford scored in the fourth inning off a Longwell RBI double and in the fifth inning Perez chalked up his third hit of the night, which was an RBI double to give the Yard Goats a 10-0 lead.

Left-hander Konner Eaton (2-0) made his sixth start for Hartford and went 5.2 innings pitched and did not allow an earned run while surrendering only three hits.

Binghamton scored with Eaton on the mound in the sixth inning, but it was an unearned run. Centerfielder GJ Hill dropped a pop-up off the bat of leftfielder Matt Rudick, which scored designated hitter TT Bowens to make it a 10-1 game.

The Rumble Ponies used seven arms, including infielder Wyatt Young, who made his third appearance of the season and went scoreless over two innings. Right-hander Kevin Gowdy and left-hander Matt Turner also each threw a scoreless frame.

Hartford's offense clubbed eight eight -base hits, including two doubles, and they deposited their second grand slam in the last five games as Aroon Escobar did so against Reading on April 30. Hartford also hit six doubles, which is a season high for their lineup.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Wednesday night in Binghamton, New York, from Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is at 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Matt Rudick (0-for-2, RBI)...Nick Lorusso hit his second triple of the year and his third multi-hit game (2-for-3, 3B)...Eli Serrano III (1-for-3, BB)...Wyatt Young (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.