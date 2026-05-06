Whitman, Bullpen Blank 'Ducks to Open Series

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Joe Whitman held the Akron RubberDucks hitless into the sixth and combined with Tyler Vogel and Shane Rademacher for a shutout in a 5-0 Richmond Flying Squirrels win on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (21-6) threw their second shutout win of the year and hit three homers against the RubberDucks (16-12).

Whitman (Win, 3-1) held Akron hitless until a two-out triple in the bottom of the sixth by Ralph Velazquez. He finished his outing with six scoreless innings and struck out seven. Vogel retired all six batters he faced across the seventh and eighth, striking out three. Rademacher worked a scoreless ninth to finish the shutout.

Sabin Ceballos opened the scoring with a solo homer to center in the bottom of the fourth. It was his sixth homer of the year, tying his total from the 2025 season.

Two batters later, Zach Morgan launched a solo home run to left, his first of the season, for a 2-0 Flying Squirrels lead against Akron starter Caden Favors (Loss, 1-3).

In the bottom of the fifth, Scott Bandura hit a two-out double off the center field wall and scored on a double by Parks Harber for a 3-0 Richmond lead.

Bo Davidson led off the sixth with a double and Maui Ahuna followed with a two-run homer, his third this year, to extend the lead to 5-0.

Jonah Cox went 0-for-3 to snap his 23-game on base streak. His .407 batting average continues to lead MiLB.

The series continues Wednesday at CarMax Park. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 4.91) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-2, 10.47). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday is a Best in Show Dog Day presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka with free admission for dogs in sections 117 and 118. Fans can enjoy Happy Hour with beer and non-alcoholic beverage specials from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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