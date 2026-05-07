Cox, Cavanaugh Lift Squirrels over 'Ducks in Ninth

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the ninth, tying the score with a two-run homer by Jonah Cox before Drew Cavanaugh hit a walk-off double for a 5-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (22-6) picked up their fourth walk-off win of the year and improved to 13-1 at home, including wins in both games so far this week against the RubberDucks (16-13).

Akron lead, 4-2, entering the bottom of the ninth. Magnus Ellerts walked Aeverson Arteaga to lead off the inning before being replaced by Hunter Stanley (Loss, 0-2), who surrendered a two-run homer to Cox to even the score.

With one out, Parks Harber doubled and Sabin Ceballos was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. After a pop-out by Bo Davidson, Cavanaugh hit a double to left-center, scoring Harber to win the game.

It was Cavanaugh's second walk-off hit this season. He hit a two-run homer to beat Somerset on April 24.

Trystan Vrieling started for the Flying Squirrels and worked five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Akron broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning. Jaison Chourio led off the inning with a walk, advanced to third on a single by Ralphy Velazquez and scored on a single by Wuilfredo Antunez to give the RubberDucks a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh. Charlie Szykowny led off with a double, moved to third on sacrifice bunt by Arteaga and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cox.

In the top of the eighth, Jacob Cozart hit an RBI single and Nick Mitchell added an RBI double to give the RubberDucks a 3-1 lead.

Maui Ahuna closed the score to 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI groundout.

Akron extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning. After two errors, Jake Fox brought home Joe Lampe with a sacrifice fly. Mitch White (Win, 3-0) stranded a pair of runners on base.

Cox finished the night 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, raising his MiLB-best batting average to .429. He also picked up his 17th stolen base of the year, which ranks second in the Eastern League.

The series continues on Thursday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Darien Smith (4-0, 1.08) will start for Richmond countered by Akron lefty Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 1.14). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday is Star Wars Night at CarMax Park. The team will wear special Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Mary & Frances Youth Center at VCU STEM Camps. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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