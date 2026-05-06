Sea Dogs Rain out Wednesday's Game against Fisher Cats

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 5:00 PM. Gates will open at 4:30 PM. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings. Tickets dated for May 7th are good for both games of the doubleheader. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Jhostynxon Garcia "The Password" bobblehead in honor of National Password Day, courtesy of Saco & Biddeford Savings. It is also Slugger's birthday!

Fans holding tickets to the May 6 game may exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2026 Sea Dogs regular-season home game, based on availability.

For tickets and additional information, fans can visit Portland Sea Dogs online, call the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500, or email tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the Sea Dogs' first rainout at home this season.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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