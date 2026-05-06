Baysox Bash Five Homers in Wednesday Rout of Curve

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had an offense that couldn't be contained Wednesday against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a dominant 19-4 win.

On a season-high 15 hits, Chesapeake (12-16) scored its most runs in a game since April 6, 2024, and got a quality start from left-hander Sebastian Gongora to snap their six-game skid.

The Baysox's onslaught started with a 3-0 first inning lead after an 86-minute delayed start due to rain. Anderson De Los Santos blasted a three-run shot, his fifth home run of the season, off Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (L, 0-1).

The Baysox increased their lead an inning later on a big fly from Carter Young. A no-doubt, two-run home run gave Young his third bomb of the campaign and put Chesapeake up 5-0 after two innings.

Altoona responded by plating a run in the top of the third on a one-run double by Keiner Delgado, the lone run against Baysox left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora (W, 1-1).

Gongora would go on to have one of the best starts of his career. The former Louisville Cardinal needed just 78 pitches to tie career-highs with six full innings and seven strikeouts, conceding just one run and one walk.

Chesapeake continued to support Gongora by plating seven runs across the third and fourth innings. Frederick Bencosme crushed his third home run in the last four games before De Los Santos, Griff O'Ferrall, and Tavian Josenberger all had RBI hits in a five-run fourth inning that put Chesapeake up 12-1.

Ethan Anderson joined the home run party in the fifth inning, powering a three-run homer that plated Young and Brandon Butterworth. Anderson finished the win 3-for-5, good for his sixth three-hit game of the season and upping his home batting average to .500 (22-for-44) across 12 games at Prince George's Stadium this season.

Josenberger kept the offense going on Chesapeake's final home run in the sixth inning. Josenbeger's two-run shot gave Chesapeake a 17-1 lead. The Baysox hammered five long balls on Wednesday. It was their first game with five home runs since July 31, 2022.

Thomas Sosa wrapped up Chesapeake's day offensively a few batters after Josenbeger's home run, plating a few more on a two-run double. Seven Baysox batters earned at least one RBI Wednesday after Sosa's team-leading eighth double.

Altoona's Lonnie White Jr. tacked on a late three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to reach the 19-4 final score.

After splitting the first two of the six-game series, Chesapeake will look to take a series lead when it hosts Altoona Thursday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown is set to start for the Baysox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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