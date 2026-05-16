Squirrels Late Rally Fizzles in 8-6 Loss against SeaWolves

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored two runs in the ninth and brought the potential tying run to the plate, but fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 8-6, Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (27-9) piled 13 hits compared to seven hits by the SeaWolves (19-18) in the loss.

Trailing by four runs in the top of the ninth, the Flying Squirrels opened the frame with three straight hits. Sabin Ceballos gathered a pinch-hit single to load the bases and force the potential tying run to the plate.

Scott Bandura drove in a run on a groundout and Jonah Cox trimmed the Erie lead to 8-6 with a sacrifice fly. Erie reliever Tanner Kohlhepp induced a flyout to deep center field for the final out and secured the SeaWolves' victory.

Richmond opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning. Diego Velasquez mashed a two-run double and later scored on a double by Ty Hanchey, propelling the Flying Squirrels to a 3-0 lead.

The SeaWolves captured a 4-3 advantage with a four-run third inning. John Peck hit a sacrifice fly and Thayron Liranzo launched a three-run homer to left field.

Peck padded the Erie lead to 5-3 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly against Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo (Loss, 2-1).

A bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Bennett Lee gave the SeaWolves an 8-3 advantage in the bottom of the sixth.

After a leadoff double by Hanchey in the seventh, Bandura drove him home with a base hit to cut the deficit to 8-4. Hanchey finished the night 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

The series continues on Saturday afternoon. Left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (0-3, 7.82) gets the start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from May 19- 24 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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