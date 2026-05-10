RubberDucks Break out Bats to Snap Skid in Richmond, 12-5

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez and center fielder Alfonsin Rosario each hit their team-high sixth home runs of the season, and right fielder Guy Lipscomb added three hits and three RBIs in a 12-5 victory over the Eastern League-leading Richmond Flying Squirrels in the fifth game of a six-game series at CarMax Park Saturday night.

Turning Point

Leading 6-5 after Richmond rallied in the fourth inning, Akron broke the game open in the sixth. The RubberDucks scored four runs, taking advantage of three throwing errors, and an RBI single from Lipscomb to push the lead to 10-5.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Khal Stephen earned the win, bouncing back from allowing a two-run homer in the first inning to third baseman Parks Harber. He yielded five runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts, departing with a 10-5 lead. Right-hander Carter Rustad worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, extending his five-game, nine-inning scoreless stretch. Right-handers Jay Driver and Hunter Stanley each worked a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

The Akron offense scored in five separate innings and answered Richmond's early two-run homer with power of its own. Antunez launched a solo home run to straightaway center field in the second inning. In the third, Lipscomb singled, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez doubled, and Rosario crushed a three-run homer to give Akron the lead for good. Lipscomb finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the ninth inning.

Notebook

Akron's 12 runs matched its season high...Velazquez had two hits, giving him 10 in the series, including five doubles and triple, and a 19-game on-base streak dating back to April 17...Richmond dropped to 15-2 at CarMax Park but holds the best record in Minor League Baseball or Major League Baseball at 24-7...Traded by the Cleveland Guardians to the San Francisco Giants two days after he started for Akron, pitcher Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson joined the Richmond (Giants Double-A) side ahead of Saturday's game...Game Time: 2:53...Attendance: 9,232.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at CarMax Park. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (2-1, 5.52 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Joe Whitman (3-1, 4.76 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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