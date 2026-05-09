Fightins Drop Friday Night Tilt to Somerset 6-5

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (14-16) dropped a back-and-forth contest 6-5 to the Somerset Patriots (14-15) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Somerset scored the last five runs unanswered to take a late lead and bolster their series lead to 3-1.

For the first time in this series, the Fightin Phils opened up the scoring. Bryson Ware smacked a double down the left field line to score Raylin Heredia, as the Fightins jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The R-Phils doubled down in the third inning, as Bryan Rincon (6) hooked a line drive over the right field wall for a solo home run. This gave Reading a 2-0 nod through three innings.

The Somerset bats jolted awake in the fourth inning to cut the lead in half. Manuel Palencia hit a high fly ball that parked on the right field foul line chalk to move a bases loaded group station to station. This made the tally 2-1.

The Fightin Phils then packed on its first crooked number since Tuesday, as they logged three runs in the next inning. Dante Nori smacked his team-best fourth triple of the year to plate Dylan Campbell. Aroon Escobar followed suit, as he skied a fly ball to right field to plate Nori. Alex Binelas then ripped his third double of the season to score Rincon. This pushed the Fightins out to a 5-1 advantage.

The Patriots bats found more offense in the sixth inning when Tyler Hardman (9) drilled a two-run home run, scoring Jackson Castillo. Reading still held a 5-3 lead through the first six stanzas.

First year manager James Cooper's squad wasn't done, as they slotted another crooked number in the seventh inning. Jace Avina (9) hit a towering fly ball over the left field wall to score Duncan Pastore, who made his 2026 Somerset debut earlier this series. A Castillo RBI single, scoring Garrett Martin, then gave the Yankees' Double-A affiliate a 6-5 nod.

Ben Grable (1-0) got the victory, as he pitched a shutout sixth inning while the Patriots offense swung its way back into the lead.

Evan Gates (0-2, BS, 1) took the loss, as he allowed a pair of earned runs with a walk and a strikeout in 1.2 innings of work.

Chris Kean (1) got the save after striking out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Rincon stood out for the Fightins, going 1-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and a walk.

Avina went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI, including the game-tying two-run shot.

The Fightins have now dropped three games in a row and are tied for third place in the Eastern League-Northeast Division. The Patriots, on the heels of three wins in a row, are in second.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:45 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Kyle Carr for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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