Heredia Homers Twice as Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (13-13) dropped the series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats (11-15) by a score of 12-6.

The Fightins got things going in the top of the second inning when Raylin Heredia blasted a two-run homer off Hartford's starter Connor Staine, gifting Reading a 2-0 lead. Three batters later, Dante Nori (PHI's No. 7 prospect) roped a double out to straight-away center field, scoring Austin Murr and extending the lead to 3-0.

The Yard Goats immediately responded in their half of the frame as right fielder Benny Montgomery clubbed a solo home run off Fightins' starter Adam Seminaris. Catcher Bryant Betancourt would reach base with a single before Connor Capel shot a two-run homer into the right field stands, evening the game at 3 apiece.

Hartford would get to Seminaris again in the fourth, plating home three men in the frame. A one-out double from designated hitter Cole Messina (COL's No. 21 prospect) scored Montgomery, which was shortly followed by a sacrifice fly from Capel. Center fielder GJ Hill reached base on a two-out throwing error from Reading's shortstop Bryan Rincon, scoring Messina and putting the Yard Goats ahead 6-3.

Seminaris (1-3, 3.34 ERA) was chased from the game after just four innings, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits. The southpaw issued one walk and struck out three. He took the loss for Reading.

In the fifth, Tristan Garnett entered the game in relief of Seminaris and was rudely greeted with three hits, including an RBI triple off the bat off first baseman Aidan Longwell to score Andy Perez. Just two hitters later, Betancourt singled to bring in Longwell from third and pushed Hartford's lead to 8-3. Garnett lasted for just two-thirds of an inning before being pulled for Saul Teran.

Staine tossed five frames for the Yard Goats, allowing just four hits and those three runs in the second inning. He issued two walks and struck out four to earn his first win (1-1, 6.41 ERA) of the season.

Hartford scored again in the sixth, this time with an RBI single from Roc Riggio (COL's No. 10 prospect) off of Teran. Christian McGowan made his season debut with the Fightins and allowed two doubles in his one frame of work, the second of which came from Hill to score Betancourt.

In the eighth, the Fightins received a pair of singles from Carson DeMartini (PHI's No. 18 prospect) and Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 6 prospect) to put two runners on with two outs for Heredia. The right fielder launched a 3-2 slider from Sam Weatherly out of the ballpark for his fifth home run of the season and his second homer of the afternoon. Heredia was one of four Fightins to record a multi-hit day at the dish and drove in five of Reading's six runs in the contest. He's now hitting .286 and has an OPS of .862 in his first 25 games of the year.

Hartford once again responded, this time being with a solo homer from Aidan Longwell for his fourth of the year, capping the Yard Goats' scoring at 12 runs for the day. Longwell led the charge for Hartford, recording three hits and a trio of RBIs.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 11 a.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 10:40 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.