Bencosme Homers Again, But Baysox Fall to SeaWolves on Sunday Afternoon

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Erie, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a tightly-contested Sunday afternoon affair with the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 4-3 final.

The teams exchanged haymakers early. It was Chesapeake (11-15) striking first after loading the bases via two singles and a walk in the second inning. With two outs, Alfredo Velásquez lined a single just out of the reach of SeaWolves' second baseman E.J. Exposito to plate a pair of runs and establish a 2-0 lead.

Erie answered in the bottom of the third. This time, the SeaWolves loaded the bases on a pair of infield hits and a walk with two down. Justice Bigbie, who drove in all four SeaWolves runs on Sunday, laced a double into the right center gap to clear the bases and put Erie on top 3-2.

The double was the only real blemish on the line of Baysox right-hander Evan Yates, who pitched into the sixth inning in his second start of the week. Yates struck out four across five and one-third innings with three hits allowed.

The SeaWolves lead did not last long, as Frederick Bencosme led off the top of the fourth with a solo shot to right field, tying the game. It was Bencosme's team-leading fifth home run and twentieth RBI of the season. After going deep in the ninth inning on Saturday, Bencosme has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career.

The 3-3 tie remained until the late innings. Following Yates, right-hander Cohen Achen dished one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief. In six appearances with the Baysox this season, Achen has a 0.96 ERA (one earned run in nine and one-third innings). A group of three Erie relivers neutralized the Chesapeake bats, including two scoreless innings from right-hander Wandisson Charles (W, 2-1).

In the bottom of the eighth, Bigbie struck again. After a walk and a stolen base from Erie's Peyton Graham, Bigbie notched a single into center field off Baysox right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (L, 1-1) to score Graham and give the SeaWolves a 4-3 lead. Erie right-hander Woo-Suk Go (S, 2) kept Chesapeake off the board in the ninth, The loss on Sunday was the fifth-consecutive defeat for the Baysox.

Chesapeake will now return home and begin its next homestand on Tuesday, May 5 against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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