Binghamton Splits Final Two with New Hampshire, Notches First Shutout Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-17) split the final two games with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-10), including their first shutout win of 2026 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Game 1 (Suspended May 2nd), Fisher Cats 4, Rumble Ponies 3

The Fisher Cats led 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday's game before it was called due to inclement weather after an hour and 19-minute delay.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci got the ball for Binghamton and struck out five batters over 3.2 innings pitched, but walked six batters. The only hit Santucci allowed was a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning as second baseman Nick Goodwin went yard, driving in right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr.

Right-hander Fernando Perez got the start for New Hampshire, going 3.2 innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run, but also walked six batters.

In the top half of the fourth inning, Binghamton had first and second with no outs and finally cashed in off a sacrifice fly from Diego Mosquera for his first Double-A RBI. He scored right fielder TT Bowens, who led off the inning with a walk.

On Sunday, the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning when right-hander Brian Metoyer struck out shortstop Jay Harry to strand the bases loaded to keep the score 2-1 Fisher Cats.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. slammed a two-run shot over the right field wall to give the Fisher Cats a 4-1 lead. New Hampshire had two hits in the game, and they accounted for all four runs.

The Rumble Ponies found some life in the ninth inning as left fielder Jose Ramos drove in third baseman Jacob Reimer on an RBI single to make it 4-2. Ramos had five RBIs in the series. Then, with two outs, first baseman Nick Lorusso clobbered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-3. Right fielder TT Bowens lined out to right field to end the game.

Game 2: Rumble Ponies 3, Fisher Cats 0

For the third time in this series, Binghamton struck first, and they did so with four hits in the top of the first inning.

Designated hitter Kevin Parada drove in a run on a groundout, and first baseman JT Schwartz followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Rumble Ponies. Schwartz tallied his second multi-hit game of the season.

Left-hander Zach Thornton made his fifth start for Binghamton and set a season high with seven strikeouts over 4.0 innings, allowing just three hits. Right-hander Douglas Orellana (2-0) got the win, pitching one inning and striking out two.

Right-hander Saul Garcia pitched a clean sixth inning as right-hander Ben Simon (1) picked up his first save, as he walked and struck out one in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Binghamton left eight on base in the win, but their eight hits and three runs were enough for their first shutout win of the season.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series on Tuesday night in Binghamton, New York, from Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). It will be the first series between the teams in 2026. First pitch is at 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Zach Thornton (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO)...Jacob Reimer (G1: 2-for-4, 2B) (G2, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB)...Diego Mosquera (1-for-3, RBI) had his first Double-A RBI..Jose Ramos (2-for-4, R, RBI)...JT Schwartz (2-for-3, 2 RBI)...Nick Lorusso (1-for-3, 2B, RBI).







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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