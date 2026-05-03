Squirrels Drop Road Trip Finale, 7-2

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (20-6) were handed their first loss of the season by more than one run and split this six-game set with the Curve (8-18), their first series of the year with more than one loss.

Richmond jumped on top in the top of the first inning. Bo Davidson hit an RBI single and Sabin Ceballos came in to score on a throwing error for a 2-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Curve closed the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the first with a solo homer by Jack Brannigan, his third of the series and second against Flying Squirrels starter Greg Farone (Loss, 0-2).

In the third, Keiner Delgado gave Altoona a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer.

Farone finished his day with three runs allowed, all scoring on homers, over four innings with five strikeouts.

Brad Deppermann, Jack Choate and Cameron Pferrer each pitched a scoreless inning to hold Altoona scoreless through the eighth.

Six consecutive batters reached for the Curve in the bottom of the eighth, including an RBI single by Callan Moss, a bases-loaded walk by Will Taylor and an RBI single by Derek Berg. Altoona added a run on a double-play groundout to cap the four-run frame and extend the lead to 7-2.

Jonah Cox went 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. He has at least one hit in 22-of-23 games played this year and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Cox leads all MiLB hitters with a .423 batting average this season.

Altoona relievers Allesandro Ercolani and Jarod Bayless combined to keep Richmond off base from the fifth through seventh innings. Emmanuel Chapman (Save, 3) struck out four batters over the final two inning to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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