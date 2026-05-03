Arteaga Homers, Drives in Four in 7-2 Squirrels Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels knocked 14 hits to back a strong pitching performance by Cesar Perdomo and Logan Martin in a 7-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (20-5) improved to 3-2 in this week's road series against the Curve (7-18).

Perdomo retired the first nine batters he faced before surrendering a pair of singles that brought in a run in the fourth inning. He issued three walks and a run in the second before being replaced by Martin (Win, 1-0), who threw 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts for his first Double-A win.

Aeverson Arteaga belted a three-run homer against Altoona starter Kristian Curtis (Loss, 0-4) in the top of the second inning to open the scoring, his second homer in the last two days.

In the top of the fifth, Charlie Szykowny drove a two-run single, one of his two hits in the game, to extend the Richmond lead to 5-1.

Arteaga hit an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to extend the lead to 7-2. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-1, 6.75) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Connor Wietgrefe (1-1, 4.57). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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