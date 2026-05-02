Binghamton and New Hampshire Suspended in Fourth Inning

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-16) Saturday contest with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-9) was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to inclement weather at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats will lead 2-1 when the game resumes tomorrow at 12:05, followed by a seven-inning game 40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci got the ball for Binghamton and struck out five batters over 3.2 innings pitched, but walked six batters. The only hit Santucci allowed was a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning as second baseman Nick Goodwin went yard, driving in right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr.

Right-hander Fernando Perez got the start for New Hampshire, going 3.2 innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run, but also walked six batters.

In the top half of the fourth inning, Binghamton had first and second with no outs and finally cashed in off a sacrifice fly from Diego Mosquera for his first Double-A RBI. He scored right fielder TT Bowens, who led off the inning with a walk.

The Rumble Ponies will continue the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire, from Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays). Saturday's game will resume in the bottom of the fourth inning at 12:05 p.m, with a seven-inning game following 40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jonathan Santucci (3.2 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 6 BB, 5 SO)...Jacob Reimer (1-for-3)...Diego Mosquera (0-for-1, RBI).







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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