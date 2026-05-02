SeaWolves Grind out Fourth Straight Win 5-4 Behind Bullpen Dominance

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (12-14) rode another outstanding bullpen performance to a 5-4 victory over the Chesapeake Baysox (11-14) to claim the series at UPMC Park.

Erie's offense plated a run in the first inning for the second straight game as Peyton Graham, Thayron Liranzo, and Brett Callahan all walked to load the bases before a wild pitch brought in the first run of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, SeaWolves starting pitcher Joe Miller danced around a three run second inning with scoreless frames in both the first and third. The lefty escaped a bases loaded jam with no one out in the third by striking out three straight Baysox to keep Chesapeake off the board in the inning.

In the second and third innings, Andrew Jenkins and Callahan both mashed leadoff home runs to erase the deficit and even the game before Graham singled in EJ Exposito to put Erie in front.

Right-handed pitcher Dariel Fregio turned in an impressive performance in his first appearance following his reinstatement from the development list. The Floridian tossed three scoreless innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out two as well.

Relievers John Stankiewicz, and Tanner Kohlhepp also turned in scoreless innings of work out of the bullpen.

A late fielder's choice on a ground ball in the 8th inning from Exposito brought in Chris Meyers as an insurance run that would turn out to be the difference in the game.

Right-hander Woo-Suk Go earned his first save in 2026 with three strikeouts in the ninth to work around a leadoff solo home run from Frederick Bencosme.

The SeaWolves conclude this six-game series against the Baysox tomorrow at 1:35 PM. With a win, Erie would claim five of six victories in the homestand.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups, are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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