SeaWolves Ride Strong Start and Peck Homer in 5-1 Win over Chesapeake

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (10-14) rode some tremendous pitching and timely hitting to a 5-1 victory over the Chesapeake Baysox (11-12) on Thursday at UPMC Park to make it eight wins in the past twelve games.

Left-hander Lael Lockhart shone in his first SeaWolves start since 2024. He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out six.

The bullpen backed up the tremendous effort from Lockhart with 3.2 innings with just one run allowed. Relievers Yosber Sanchez and Moises Rodriguez combined for three strikeouts with both of them sitting in the high 90s with their fastballs.

Chesapeake starter Sebastian Gongora allowed four runs in his 4.1 innings of work. After a very strong opening two innings, Andrew Jenkins went deep off of the lefty to crack the scoresheet for Erie.

Second baseman John Peck continued his unbelievable week with his third home run in three games. The California native extended his streak of multi-hit games to three in a row. He finished the night with a single along with his grand slam in the 5th.

Erie is back in action tomorrow night for game four of the series. First pitch is at 6:05 PM. The SeaWolves carry their first home winning streak of the season into the contest with an opportunity to extend it to three in a row.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups, are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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