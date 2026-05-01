Senators Hang on to Beat RubberDucks, Win Thursday Night 4-2

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Senators (15-8) notched 12 hits Thursday night en route to a 4-2 victory over the RubberDucks (14-10). Harrisburg stranded seven Akron runners on base and held the Ducks 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

LHP Jackson Kent started with 3.2 scoreless innings. He allowed only one hit and one walk, striking out four.

Then RHP Chance Huff (2-0) earned the winning decision with 2.1 scoreless innings, scattering just one hit and one walk, striking out one.

Meanwhile, the Senators scored first with a run in the second. C Max Romero Jr. drove in OF Jack Rogers with a base hit.

In the third, INF Cayden Wallace blasted his team-leading sixth home run. The shot out to left gave Harrisburg a 2-0 lead.

Later, in the seventh, the Sens loaded the bases with one out on a couple of walks and a hit batsman. Rogers drove in a run with an infield single to the right side. Harrisburg left the bases loaded to end the frame.

The RubberDucks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh off LHP Jared SImpson on a walk, hit and an error. Simpson then struck out Angel Genao to end the inning and strand the tying run on third.

RHP Erick Mejia came on in the eighth. After walking the leadoff batter, he retired the next three straight on a pair of strikeouts and a flyout.

The Senators added a key insurance run in the ninth when OF Leandro Pineda launched his second homer of the season. His solo shot extended the lead to 4-2.

In the ninth, Mejia again walked the leadoff hitter, but the right-hander responded by striking out the next three.

Harrisburg has taken two of the first three games of the series. Game four comes tomorrow night at 7:17 p.m. with the return of LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara scheduled to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.