Twelve-Run 11th Inning Give Squirrels 18-6 Win at Altoona

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels erupted for 12 runs in the top of the 11th inning and beat the Altoona Curve, 18-6, on Thursday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (18-4) scored 16 runs over the final four innings after being held to two runs by the Curve (6-16) in the first seven frames.

Starting the 11th on second base, Jonah Cox stole third before scoring on an infield single by Scott Bandura to give Richmond a 7-6 lead against Altoona reliever Jarod Bayless (Loss, 1-1).

Parks Harber reached on an error by Curve shortstop Javier Rivas, one of his three errors in the inning, and Sabin Ceballos worked a walk to load the bases with no outs. Bo Davidson followed with an infield single to Rivas, scoring Bandura for an 8-6 lead.

Reliever Jake Shirk walked Charlie Szykowny with the bases loaded to force in a run. After a force out, Drew Cavanaugh and Diego Velasquez worked back-to-back bases-loaded walks to open an 11-6 lead.

Cox brought in a run with a fielder's choice and a second run scored on the play on the third error of the inning by Rivas. Bandura followed with an RBI single for a 14-6 lead.

After a single by Harber, Aeverson Arteaga drove an RBI hit to chase Shirk from the game.

Facing position player Shawn Ross, Davidson drove a three-run homer to cap the 12-run frame.

Cameron Pferrer stranded two runners on base in the bottom of the 11th to end the game.

Bandura led off the game with a solo homer against Altoona starter Peyton Stumbo. Later in the first, Ahuna brought in Harber with a sacrifice fly to open a 2-0 lead.

Altoona's Keiner Delgado closed the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the second with an RBI double. In the third, Jesus Castillo tied the game with a two-out, RBI single and Will Taylor followed with an RBI single to move the Curve ahead, 3-2.

In the seventh, the Delgado worked a bases-loaded walk to extend the Curve lead to 4-2.

The Flying Squirrels rallied to tie the score, 4-4, in the top of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double by Ahuna.

In the top of the ninth, Harber hit an RBI single to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 5-4.

The Curve tied the score in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single by Delgado against Flying Squirrels reliever Tyler Vogel (Win, 1-0).

Velasquez hit a two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th to move Richmond ahead before Altoona tied the score in the bottom of the inning with a two-out RBI double by Jesus Castillo.

Jack Choate pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings for the Flying Squirrels, working around four walks, to lower his season ERA to 2.03.

Cox extended his on-base streak to 20 games, including 19 games with at least one hit. He leads MiLB with a .397 batting average this season.

Cavanaugh entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the 10th and walked in both of his plate appearances, raising his on-base percentage to .540 on the season, which is the second-highest in MiLB.

Bandura finished the day 3-for-4 with a homer, three walks and scored three runs. He drove in three runs and now has 23 RBIs this season to lead the Eastern League.

The Richmond pitching staff issued 13 walks in the game, tying a franchise record. The last time the Flying Squirrels walked 13 batters was in a 4-3 win at Portland on June 6, 2019, in 11 innings.

The 12-run 11th inning tied the Richmond franchise record for the most runs scored in an inning, matching the fifth inning of their game on August 27, 2016, at Akron.

The Curve stranded the bases loaded three times and left 15 on base over the final six innings. They left 21 runners on base in the game, which was the most by one team in an Eastern League game since 2015. The last time an EL team stranded more on base was on April 16, 2008, when Portland left 22 on base against Connecticut.

The game was played in four hours and 12 minutes, which was Richmond's longest game since a 13-inning win over Erie on August 21, 2019, which lasted four hours and 29 minutes.

In the game, there were 439 combined pitches, 24 walks and 31 runners left on base.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Friday evening at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Game 1 starts at 5 p.m. and right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 5.40) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Dominic Perachi (1-1, 2.70). Right-hander Darien Smith (3-0, 1.35) will start Game 2 for the Flying Squirrels.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians from May 5-10. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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