Squirrels Storm Past Patriots on Brandon Crawford Night
Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, VA - On an evening where the Richmond Flying Squirrels honored Brandon Crawford, the team cruised to a 9-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at CarMax Park.
The Flying Squirrels (16-3) clinched a series win over the Patriots (7-12) and continue to hold the best record in the minors.
The start of the game was delayed by two hours and two minutes for rain, resulting in the contest being shortened to seven innings.
Crawford was presented with a plaque recognizing him as the "Greatest Diamond-Era Flying Squirrel" pregame and threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Crawford was a member of the team's inaugural season in 2010 before going on to the most decorated career by a Flying Squirrels player to date, earning two World Series titles, three All-Star selections and four Gold Glove Awards. He returned to Richmond on a rehab assignment in 2017.
Darien Smith (Win, 3-0) worked the longest outing of his career and took a shutout bid into the seventh inning before allowing a solo homer to Coby Morales, the only Somerset run of the game. Smith finished his night with one run allowed on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts over six innings.
In the bottom of the first, Scott Bandura led off with a single, stole second and later scored on a single by Sabin Ceballos to give Richmond a 1-0 lead against Somerset starter Kyle Carr (Loss, 1-3).
The Flying Squirrels poured on six runs in the third to open a 7-0 lead. After three straight singles to load the bases, Zach Morgan worked a bases-loaded walk to force home a run. Adrian Sugastey followed with a two-run double.
Diego Velasquez hit an RBI single before Jonah Cox capped the frame with a two-run double.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cox belted a two-run homer, his third of the season, for a 9-0 Richmond lead. Cox extended his on-base streak to 17 games to begin his Double-A career, including 16 games with at least one hit. He finished the night 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and four RBIs. He also leads the Eastern League in batting average (.429) and on-base percentage (.515).
The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Logan Martin (0-0, 4.38) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Chase Chaney (1-1, 2.20). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.
Sunday afternoon features an appearance by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. A Meet & Greet will be held in The Backstop. Plus, kids 14 and under can run the bases postgame. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
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Richmond Flying Squirrels' Brandon Crawford
(Mick Anders)
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