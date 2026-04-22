Squirrels Beat Patriots, 8-5, to Open Homestand

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels remained unbeaten at CarMax Park and topped the Somerset Patriots, 8-5, on Tuesday night.

The Flying Squirrels (13-2) improved to 7-0 at home since opening their new stadium, taking the first of six games this week against the Patriots (6-9).

Sabin Ceballos opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning, his third of the season, against Somerset starter Chase Chaney (Loss, 1-1).

The Patriots responded with a two-run homer by Coby Morales in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, a fielding error plated the tying run before Scott Bandura hit an RBI double to move Richmond ahead. Maui Ahuna added a two-run double and scored on a double by Ceballos to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Adrián Sugastey brought in a run with an infield single in the bottom of the fifth to pad the Flying Squirrels lead to 7-2.

Jace Avina hit a two-run homer in the sixth and George Lombard Jr. added a solo homer in the eighth to close the Somerset deficit to 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Diego Velasquez hit his first home run of the year, a solo shot to right, to open an 8-5 lead.

Jack Choate (Win, 4-0) entered in the sixth and allowed one run on one hit over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. He is now tied for the MiLB lead in wins this year.

Tyler Vogel (Save, 5) allowed a single and a walk in the ninth before a game-ending double play bounced into by DJ Gladney. His five saves are tied with Omaha's Eric Cerantola for the most in the minors this season.

Jonah Cox went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run, but his league-leading 12-game hit streak to open his Double-A career was snapped.

After seeing their franchise-record 10-game win streak snapped last Thursday, the Flying Squirrels have now won three consecutive games. Their 13-2 record is the best in professional baseball this year.

The series continues on Wednesday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-0, 4.63) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (0-1, 11.25). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday is Earth Day & James River Appreciation Day at CarMax Park featuring the debut of a refreshed "River City" alternate look for the Flying Squirrels. The jerseys will be auctioned throughout the summer with proceeds benefiting the James River Association. Wednesday also includes Happy Hour with beer and non-alcoholic drink specials from 5:30-7 p.m. Plus, it's a Best in Show Dog Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka with free admission for dogs.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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