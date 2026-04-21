April 21, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







K'S ON K'S The Sea Dogs are averaging 11.05 strikeouts per nine innings, with nine or more strikeouts in 11 of their first 14 games, including five of six games vs. Altoona last week. Ten individual Portland pitchers are averaging more than nine strikeouts per nine innings.

HOLY HOLOBETZ Despite being tagged with the loss in Saturday's shutout, Holobetz had a career day on the mound, earning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, Portland's first individual accolade of the season. He threw just 74 pitches through 7.0 innings of work, allowing one run and one walk with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He dealt a perfect game through the first 4.1 innings of play.

ROSARIO'S RESURGENCE After starting the season hitless through his first four games with seven strikeouts, Ronald Rosario is on a five game hit streak with nine total hits and zero strikeouts. His streak includes two doubles, a home run and four RBI, with three multi-hit games. Rosario led the Sea Dogs in RBI (56) and ranked second in home runs (11) in 2025.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner's 15 walks this season leads the Eastern League and is tied for second most in AA baseball. Turner did not reach base in Sunday's finale at Altoona, breaking an on-base streak of ten straight games to start the season. Turner had walked in six straight games before Sunday, and recorded a season high four walks in a game on April 9th against New Hampshire.

DIDN'T SKIP A BEAT Max Ferguson was on the Injured List from 4/8 to 4/16. In his first game back, he blasted the Sea Dogs' first grand slam of the season. Ferguson is on a six game hit streak with at least one hit in every game he's played this season, including a double and two home runs. Ferguson recorded his first multi-hit game of the season in Sunday's finale, with two singles and an RBI.

HARTFORD RUNDOWN Hartford won just one of five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (12-2) in last week's series, with Sunday's finale canceled due to weather. Hartford scored more than six runs per game across that stretch, but allowed more than eight runs per game to Richmond. Their lone win broke up a ten game win streak for Richmond, who currently boasts the best record in the Eastern League. Extra bases have come often for the Yard Goats. Their offense is led by Bryant Betancourt, one of eight Eastern League players with four or more home runs this season. Both Andy Perez and Aidan Longwell are tied for the Eastern League lead with seven doubles apiece.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 21, 2005 - Cla Meredith converted his 25th straight professional save as the Sea Dogs beat Harrisburg 5-4 at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-1, 6.14 ERA) returns to the mound for his third start of the season. Ziehl earned his first win last Wednesday against Altoona, pitching 5.0 shutout innings with four hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Ziehl, originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, was acquired through a trade with the White Sox in February.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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