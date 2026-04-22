Reading Uses Nine-Run Fourth Inning to Blow by New Hampshire 9-3

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-8) used a nine-run fourth inning to blast the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-6) 9-3 for the team's third win in a row. This is the team's eighth win in the last 12 contests since starting the season out at 0-4.

In what looked to be a pitcher's duel early on, Jace Bohrofen (6) broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run to center field. This gave the Fisher Cats, who entered this contest scoring 8.5 runs per game, a 1-0 read in the fourth inning.

The Fightins continued to build their reputation as strong responders, as they put up a nine-run bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Reading proceeded to hit around the order. Bryan Rincon (1) socked his first round-tripper of the season to score Aroon Escobar (Phillies no. 6 prospect). Dylan Campbell followed suit, as the former Texas Longhorn lined a double to center field to plate Raylin Heredia. Austin Murr (2) socked the team's second homer of the inning to send Campbell jogging home, and then Alex Binelas (6) shook the venue, whalloping a grand slam to score Dante Nori, Carson DeMartini and Aroon Escobar.

The Fisher Cats battled back in the fifth inning, as Eddie Micheletti Jr. used an RBI single to score Nick Goodwin before New Hampshire loaded the bases. Then, to qualify for the win, Adam Seminaris forced a 6-4 fielder's choice to stand all three runners and preserve the lead at 9-2.

Reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Sean Keys (6) drilled a solo home run to left field in the eighth inning, and that would conclude scoring for this night's contest.

Seminaris (1-1) logged his first win of the season after putting up a scrappy five-inning performance. The southpaw allowed just one earned run on six hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts to enter the win column. This is the third time in four appearances the 27-year-old has given the Fightins at least five innings.

Jackson Wentworth (1-1) lost his first game of the season. Wentworth relinquished six earned runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts over three and two thirds innings.

Binelas, Rincon and Murr teamed up to increase Reading's home run total to 27, best in the Eastern League. Nori and Heredia joined Rincon as players with a multi-hit performance on the night.

Eight different Fisher Cats registered a hit, with Bohrofen and Keys tying Binelas atop the league leaderboard for homers.

This is now the second time the Fightins have won three in a row in 2026, and they've scored at least six runs in eight straight games.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Chris McElvain for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.