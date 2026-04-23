Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Co-Ed Baseball Show Coming to Reading

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







READING, Pa. - Boom Ball, a reimagined, high-energy baseball experience is expanding nationwide, with a multi-city summer tour across the U.S. as momentum builds around its new "show baseball" experience.

Boom Ball continues its rollout with its next stop in Reading on Saturday, August 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium, bringing its signature blend of fast-paced play and interactive fan moments to the crowd. Designed as a fresh take on America's pastime, Boom Ball combines elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment.

Each event is a two-hour, co-ed experience and includes six action-packed innings. Teams, the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew, compete through a twist on traditional baseball combined with trick plays and high-impact moments that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the final inning.

The experience features former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars, and reality TV personalities, all coming together for fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction, and unexpected entertainment moments that redefine the traditional ballpark experience.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Boom Ball to Baseballtown and host this unique event at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin Phils, on August 8, 2026," said R-Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "The energy, creativity, and fun of Boom Ball are a perfect match for the family-friendly atmosphere that the R-Phils and Baseballtown have become known for, and we can't wait for our fans to experience something new, entertaining, and memorable right here at America's Classic Ballpark."

Fans can expect an interactive, music-filled atmosphere with crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans, and first-time attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment centered around fun, energy, and shared experiences.

Boom Ball's current 2026 Tour Schedule is below, with additional cities and dates being added each week. For more information, tour updates, and tickets visit https://boomballtour.com.

March 28, 2026: PHOENIX, AZ, Camelback Ranch

April 18, 2026: ATLANTA, GA, Gwinnett Field

June 20, 2026: JACKSON, MS, Trustmark Park

June 27, 2026: MEMPHIS, TN, AutoZone Park

July 4, 2026: LANSING, MI, Jackson Field

July 18, 2026: CHICAGO, IL, Northwestern Medicine Field

July 25, 2026: BIRMINGHAM, AL, Regions Field

Aug. 8, 2026: READING, PA, FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 22, 2026: WICHITA, KS, Equity Bank Park







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Co-Ed Baseball Show Coming to Reading - Reading Fightin Phils

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