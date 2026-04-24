Ewing Hits First Double-A Home Run in Loss to Erie

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-11) dropped game three of the six-game series to the Erie SeaWolves (7-11) 3- 1, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have lost five straight games and nine of their last ten.

For the third straight night, Erie came out of the gates and scored first using a two-run first inning. Center fielder Brett Callahan led off the game with a double, the shortstop Peyton Graham followed with a single, and John Peck drove in Callahan with a base hit. The consecutive hits continued with right fielder Justice Bigbie lacing a single, and left fielder Chris Meyers followed with an RBI double. The Seawolves had five hits and saw six runners reach base in the inning to lead 2-0.

Right-hander Joander Suarez (1-1) made his second start for Binghamton, going five innings, allowing three runs but only two being earned, while punching out three. Suarez got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third inning after hitting third baseman E.J. Exposito with a pitch; he forced catcher Bennett Lee to ground out, keeping the score at 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies' offense felt the pressure after Suarez worked out of a big jam and center fielder A.J. Ewing delivered with a first-pitch solo home run over the centerfield wall. It was Ewing's first Double-A home run in his 43rd game with Binghamton. Second baseman Marco Vargas followed with a single, but he was left stranded at first base.

Erie extended their lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from the designated hitter Izaac Pacheco. In the sixth inning, Expositio smacked a lead-off double and stole third base, and then Lee walked, but right-hander Douglas Orellana retired the next three, two via the strikeout to keep it at a 3-1 Erie lead.

Erie left-hander Carlos Pena (2-1) was dominant, allowing just one earned run and four hits across five innings while striking out eight Binghamton hitters. Pena only threw 62 pitches, with 42 of those being strikes.

Binghamton right-hander Kevin Gowdy, Brian Metoyer, and left-hander Matt Turner were all called out of the bullpen for one inning and did not allow one run. Gowdy and Metoyer both struck out two batters.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing hit his first home run in his 43rd game at the Double-A level (2-for-3, HR, BB)...Marco Vargas records his fourth multi-hit game (2-for-4, 2 1B)...Nick Lorusso smacked his fourth extra-base hit of the year (1-for-2, 3B, BB)...Kevin Gowdy (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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